MEETING TO REVIEW MEASURES FOR HOLY WEEK IN ANDALUSIA

The Advisory Council on High Impact Public Health Alerts (Expert Committee) It will meet this Wednesday to address the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and the measures to be adopted, that is, if those currently in force are maintained or changes are introduced. The decisions that are adopted regarding measures will be for a period of two weeks, which would affect the Easter week.

The meeting will take place in the Palace of San Telmo in Seville, from 6:00 p.m. and will be chaired, as usual, by the Chairman of the Board, Juanma Moreno.

At this time, the perimeter closure of the autonomous community and of each province is in force, with a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The hospitality and commercial sectors can be open until 9:30 p.m., according to the decision that was adopted at the last meeting of the expert committee on the 3rd of this month, where it was also agreed to increase the meetings from 4 to 6 people, in the domestic sphere and in open-air catering and hospitality, while in the interior of hotel and catering establishments, the limitation is 4 people.

The current restrictions are in force until 0.00 hours on March 19, so that from that moment on, those adopted tomorrow will come into effect for a period of two weeks.

The Andalusian Government has expressed concern that at this time, although there is “bowed the third wave“, the incidence of the pandemic is in the plateau phase, while the fall in the number of hospital admissions and ICUs has stabilized, which requires great responsibility and prudence.