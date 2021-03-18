BRAZIL ADDS ONE MORE DAY OF CHAOS: 90 THOUSAND INFECTED IN 24 HOURS

The Brazilian Ministry of Health has reported this Wednesday of 90,303 cases of COVID-19 detected in the last day, which means a new record for the country, this time in the number of new daily positives. Brazil faces worst peak of pandemic, after having also broken in recent days its record of deaths from the disease, touching 3,000, although this Wednesday they have scored 2,648 deaths, according to the last balance of the Health portfolio.

So far, the country has lamented 284,775 deaths from coronavirus and 11,693,838 cases since the pandemic broke out, a period in which, nevertheless, 10,287,057 people have managed to overcome the disease.

In addition to the numbers of infections and deaths, the situation in hospitals, going through the “biggest” collapse “in history”, as the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation has warned, reports the local media G1.

At the same time, some municipal health departments have warned this Wednesday that they are in critical stock levels of the so-called “intubation kit”, with reserves only for twenty days, so they have requested the Ministry of Health to guarantee the supply.