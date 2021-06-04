CHINA CONTINUES ADDING CASES OF THE CANTON OUTBREAK

The National Sanitation Commission of China today announced the detection of 24 new positives of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this Thursday, 9 of which were produced by local contagion in the small outbreak of the southeastern province of Guangzhou.

On the other hand, the health authorities also reported today of the detection of 21 new asymptomatic infections (one of them, by local contagion in Canton; the rest, “imported”), although Beijing does not include them as confirmed cases unless they manifest symptoms. The total of this type of infections under observation is 375, of which 341 come from other territories.

Likewise, the National Health Commission detailed that, until last local midnight (16:00 GMT on Thursday), 17 patients were discharged after successfully overcoming covid-19. Thus, the total number of active infected in mainland China stood at 371, 8 of which are serious.

According to the institution’s accounts, 91,194 people have been infected in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, among which 86,187 have managed to heal and 4,636 died. To date, 1,027,742 close contacts with infected people have been followed up, of which 8,286 remain under observation.