COLOMBIA BEAT ITS RECORD OF DAILY CASES WITH THE 30 THOUSAND OF THE LAST 24 HOURS

Colombia has beaten its record of daily cases of coronavirus this Friday by registering 30,000 new cases in the last day, which reflects the severity of the health crisis in the country, which is submerged in the third peak of the pandemic.

With these new infections, the country has already accumulated 3,518,046 confirmed positives since the pandemic broke out, which has left a total of 90,890 deaths from COVID-19, 537 of them notified in the last day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Active cases are in 148,857 active infections, Bogotá continues as the city with the highest number of daily infections, while also marking high occupancy rates in hospitals, reaching 97% in Intensive Care Units (ICU) for patients affected by the coronavirus.

Colombia thus continues to try to face the third peak of the pandemic, for which it is advancing in its National Plan for Vaccination, which for the moment has achieved the application of 10,979,983 doses, of which 3,369,264 are second doses, that is, people who have received the complete scheme, according to the balance of the Health portfolio.