WHERE AND HOW SPANISH COVID SPREADS OCCUR

The Spanish Epidemiological Surveillance Network (RENAVE) weekly updates the data of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. According to the latest data, the majority of diagnoses, 87.5%, were made thanks to PCR tests, while 12.3% of those infected found out through antigen tests, which are increasingly widespread.

The analysis highlights that the majority of infections are registered among young people: “The highest proportion of COVID-19 cases occurs in the 15 to 59-year-old group (67% of the total), with the 15-29-year-old group being the most represented, with 21% of the cases ”. However, it is the elderly who bear the brunt. Although they represent 6.5% of infections, in people over 79 years of age, the percentage of hospitalizations increased by 28.7%, while that of deaths grew by 12.2%.

These figures contrast with the general data, since, analyzing the total of cases detected since May 10, it is observed how 6.1% of the positives have required hospitalization, 0.5% have been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and 1.3% have died.

For its part, infections have been more frequent in women, who represent 52.5% of cases in our country, with an average age of 41 years. Regarding the distribution by sex and age of the Spanish population, infections are overrepresented in men aged 15-39 years, in women aged 15-49 years, and in those over 89 years of age for both sexes, although especially among women.

Of all the infections reported to RENAVE from May 11, 35.2% of patients were unaware of having been in direct contact with a positive and 41.8% claimed not to know where it had been infected. What has been reflected is that the family environment is the one with the highest risk of contagion, with 33.3% of the positives. They are followed, with 5.9% of cases, by the work environment and, with 4.2%, by social and health centers. Likewise, 2.1% of infections occur in health centers and 1.8% in schools.