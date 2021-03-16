MORE COUNTRIES CANCEL VACCINATION WITH ASTRAZENECA

The Governments of Portugal, Slovenia, Latvia and Cyprus have announced this Monday the suspension of the vaccination against COVID-19 with the immunizer of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, thus adding to the long list of European countries that have stopped inoculating with this biological after some cases have been detected thrombosis in some people who had been injected.

The suspension of this vaccine puts in the air the vaccination of teachers in the luso country, since they were scheduled to be administered the biological from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company these days.

The Slovenian Minister of Health, Janez Poklukar, has reported that they have asked a group of experts to examine in detail the situation of the vaccine, as published on its Twitter account by the country’s cabinet of ministers, and have concluded that there are no “professional reservations” about the immunizer.

The Cypriot authorities have also joined this “temporary” stoppage of the inoculation with AstraZeneca until March 18, pending the decision of the European drug authority.

France, Germany, Italy and Spain, Denmark, among others, have suspended the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca as precautionary measure as a result of the assumption the risk of thrombi.