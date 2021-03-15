BRAZIL REMAINS IMMERSED IN A HEALTH CRISIS

The Brazilian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Sunday almost 44,000 new coronavirus infections, while the Rumors in the country that the president, Jair Bolsonaro, is planning to remove the Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello.

This decision would respond to the pressures that the president is facing to face the serious crisis that affects the country, with the saturation of the health system, the high incidence of cases and the record numbers of deaths from COVID-19, as well as the vaccination strategy.

For their part, the health authorities have confirmed so far 11,483,370 coronavirus cases, of which 10,063,808 are recovered patients.

As opposed, 278,229 people have died as a result of the disease, which leaves 1,127 deaths in the last 24 hours and 1,141,333 active cases, leaving Brazil as the second most affected country in the world by the pandemic, only behind the United States.