NEW ZEALAND CONFINES ENTIRE AUCKLAND FOR 3 CASES DETECTED

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this Sunday that Auckland, the largest city in the country, will be confined for three days after three cases of coronavirus were detected.

The Government has put Auckland at level three – out of four – of risk, while the rest of the country will remain at level two in a decision that will be reevaluated every 24 hours depending on how the contagions evolve.

“We must act with a high degree of caution. We are going to go hard and fast, “said Ardern at a press conference to announce the new measures reported by the local newspaper ‘New Zealand Herald’.

The measures have been announced after a family of three tested positive for coronavirus. The health authorities have published a list with the last public places visited by the family and those who have been recently must isolate themselves and have emergency services.

At alert level three, New Zealanders are asked to stay home except for essential activities, and both telework and distance learning are encouraged for children and adolescents. Also, all non-essential activities will be closed.

New Zealand is considered one of the best examples of pandemic management in the worldSince, since it began, it has only registered 2,330 infections and 25 deaths from the disease.