CHINA RECORDS 19 NEW CONTAGES, ONLY ONE LOCAL

The Ministry of Health of China has confirmed this Friday 19 new infections of coronavirus in the country, although only one of them is of local transmission, he has detailed. Thus, eight correspond to symptomatic positives from abroad, while the other ten are patients who have not presented symptoms, also all of them arrived from outside the Asian country. The case of local transmission has been detected in the Hebei province.

This same Friday, three asymptomatic patients have been reclassified as confirmed after they presented symptoms, health authorities have reported. In the last 24 hours, the China Health Ministry has issued 61 hospital discharges.

Since the start of the pandemic, 4,869 people infected with coronavirus have arrived from other countries, of which 4,633 have recovered, compared to 236 who remain hospitalized. Among these imported cases, no deaths have been registered, reports the Ministry.

On the other hand, the authorities have confirmed so far 89,772 local confirmed cases of COVID-19, since in their daily balance they differentiate the positives of local transmission and those imported. Of these, 637 are still under medical treatment, 11 of them in serious condition.

In contrast, 84,499 patients have been discharged after their recovery and 4,636 have died from the disease, according to the Health portfolio, which has weeks without reporting any deaths.

Until this Friday, a suspected case of coronavirus and 10,129 close contacts remain under medical observation, to which are added 396 asymptomatic cases also under medical observation.

Regarding the situation of the former British colony, Hong Kong adds 10,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a disease that has left 193 deaths in the territory.