THE CARIBBEAN COUNTRIES REQUEST A EQUAL DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES

The leaders of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) They concluded a two-day virtual meeting this Thursday in which they called for a more equitable distribution of vaccines against covid-19 and asked the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, to call elections “as soon as possible.”

The president of Caricom and host prime minister, Keith rowley, from Trinidad and Tobago, said today on the second and last day of the 32 intersessional meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) that this association of Caribbean countries is “dissatisfied” and “deeply concerned” due to “unequal access” to vaccines for small developing states like those that comprise it.

Therefore, in the final statement, they ask for a “equitable access to vaccines to curb the impact of the pandemic, protect our citizens and strengthen the economy. Since the virus does not discriminate, access to vaccines should not be discriminatory, with a few countries dominating the market with their resources and order volumes. “

The heads of government pointed out that to date even the Caribbean countries with the funds to buy vaccines against covid-19 “They have not been able to acquire and receive vaccines through commercial agreements, due to the relatively small volumes they seek”, exposes the statement.

For his part, Rowley, in the final press conference, indicated that Caricom “knows there is a global shortage of vaccinesBut what has been put in place to allow countries like us to have access to vaccines has not worked. “

The only vaccines received in the region are 170,000 from India to Dominica and Barbados.