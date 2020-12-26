ONE PERCENT OF THE WORLD’S POPULATION HAS BEEN CONTAGED

Global cases of covid-19 officially reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) have reached today the 78.2 million, which means that more than 1% of the world’s population has been infected with the new coronavirus in a matter of a year.

The new cases reported to the Organization on Christmas Day were 655,000, according to their count. The Accumulated deaths by covid have reached 1.74 million, with some 11,600 registered by all countries in the last 24 hours.

America currently reports 33.9 million cases, Europe, 24.9 million; and the south of Asia, 11.8 million; in an evolution in which the bulk of contamination is concentrated in the first two continents.