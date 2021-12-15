Headlines of the day

– The cumulative incidence in Spain go up 31 points and is located in the 412 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. In addition, Health notified this Monday 26,136 new positives and has registered 58 deaths in the last balance.

– This Wednesday Vaccination in children between 5 and 11 years of age begins in Spain. The autonomous communities will carry out the immunization. They will be given two doses of Pfizer eight weeks apart between the first and second puncture.

– The WHO warned this Tuesday that the Omicron variant is expanding “at a rate that we had not seen in any of the previous strains.” This has been stated by the general director of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who assured that “It’s probably already in most countries.”

– Spain confirmed 13 other cases of the variant Omicron of the COVID-19 virus in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 49, according to data published this Tuesday by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

– Optimism with Pfizer’s COVID Pill. The company claims it has a efficacy close to 90% in the prevention of hospitalizations and deaths in patients at risk.