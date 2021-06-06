SEVEN NEW LOCAL CONTAGES IN CHINA

The National Sanitation Commission of China today announced the detection of 30 new positives of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this Saturday, 7 of which were produced by local contagion in the small regrowth of the southeastern province of Canton.

The remaining 23 were diagnosed in foreign travelers in Shanghai (east, 7), Sichuan (center, 6), Guangzhou (south, 2), Yunnan (southwest, 2), Beijing (north, 1), Tianjin (north, 1), Jiangsu (east, 1), Zhejiang (southeast, 1), Fujian (southeast, 1) and Shaanxi (center, 1).

On the other hand, the health authorities also reported today of the detection of 18 new asymptomatic infections (three of them, due to local contagion in Canton; the rest, “imported”)Although Beijing does not include them as confirmed cases unless they manifest symptoms.