JAPAN WILL LIFT THE STATE OF EMERGENCY BEFORE THE OLYMPIC GAMES

The government of Japan announced this Thursday that plans to lift the state of emergency for the coronavirus in Tokyo next Sunday (June 20), one month after the start of the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital.

Tokyo and other cities in the country continue under emergency measures due to the virus since last April 25, with restrictions that force bars and restaurants to close at specified times and prevent the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The Executive indicated that Tokyo and the other cities will be left with more lax measures, when the state of emergency expires next Sunday.

The new measures would require bars and restaurants to close at 8 pm, but it would allow them to sell alcoholic beverages until 7:00 p.m.

With the new measures, At the Olympic Games there may be a public presence, with a ceiling of 10,000 spectators or 50% of the capacity of the venue, whichever is less of the two.

However, The arrival of spectators from outside will not be allowed, a measure that will be applied for the first time in the history of the Games.