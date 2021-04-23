INDIA: NEW CASE RECORD IN 24 HOURS, 332 THOUSAND

The Indian Ministry of Health has reported this Friday of 332,730 coronavirus cases registered on the last day, which means a new record in the number of daily positives in the country, which faces a critical situation due to the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours they have also regretted, 2,263 deceased Due to COVID-19, the maximum number of deaths registered to date in the Asian country, with which the fatalities have risen to 186,920.

The second wave of the pandemic in the country is putting the health system to the limit and overloading health professionals, while oxygen supplies are scarce or facilities have to be improvised to house the dead, since cemeteries and crematoriums are saturated, as has happened in New Delhi, according to the ‘Hindustan Times’.

Precisely, the situation led the authorities of the capital to decree a lockdown on Monday until April 26 to try to break the cycle of contagion, while restrictions have also been adopted in Maharashtra, in this case until May 1.

Meanwhile, the country has so far registered the inoculation of 13,547,820 doses against COVID-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health.