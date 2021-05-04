COLOMBIA RAISES THE QUARANTINE TO BOGOTÁ

Colombia has exceeded this Monday the 75,000 dead for coronavirus and the 2.9 million confirmed cases, while the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, has announced the lifting of the weekend quarantine in the city.

The Colombian Ministry of Health has reported 11,599 new positives and 464 deaths registered in the last day, when 20,723 recovered patients were also reported. With this, the country has already accumulated 2,905,254 positives and 75,164 deaths, while active cases currently stand at 99,154, compared to 2,721,317 who have managed to overcome the disease.

Bogotá has already reached the highest point of this wave of the pandemic and, from now on, it is expected that cases, mortality and hospital occupancy will begin to decline, according to López, reports ‘El Tiempo’. This Monday, Bogotá has marked an occupation of critical units of 94.2 percent and a total of 43,893 active infections, with 3,147 new cases detected in the last day.

On the other hand, the Minister of Health, Fernando Ruiz, has advanced this Monday that stage 3 of the National Vaccination Plan will include the people between 50 and 59 years old because “practically 80 percent of people with comorbidities are older than 50 years.” People with cardiac arrhythmia, Down syndrome, schizophrenia, and people under 60 with intellectual disabilities are also included in this group.

So far, Colombia has applied 5,220,330 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 1,766,080 of them second doses, according to the Ministry of Health.