Madrid extends self-appointment to people over 40 years of age

Madrid extends as of today the self-appointment system for the coronavirus vaccine to people over 40 who have not received any dose. The appointment can be requested both on the web www.comunidaddemadrid / covid-19 or through the virtual health card.

The patient must enter their CIPA (Autonomous Personal Identification Code of the public health card), DNI / NIE or passport and finally add your date of birth.

The system will check if the user is registered in the population repository of the databases of the Community of Madrid and, also, that it does not have any registered vaccine against the coronavirus and that it is in the authorized age range.

The patient can choose from a list of available centers according to the age group or vaccination group and you can choose your point and desired time.

Once the appointment is selected you will receive a verification code through an SMS system to confirm it and then you will receive your appointment details along with a QR code to facilitate your access to the vaccination point.