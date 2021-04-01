VENEZUELA REACHES ITS RECORD OF CONTAGES AND DEATHS

In the last 24 hours, 1,348 people were infected with coronavirus in Venezuela and 13 died from COVID-19, reported this Wednesday the executive vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, which implies the highest figures in both sections since the beginning of the pandemic.

‘The presidential commission for the prevention and control of COVID-19 informs the people of Venezuela that in the last 24 hours a total of 1,348 new infections in the country (1,337 community cases and 11 imported)‘Rodríguez reported on his Twitter account.

On Monday, Venezuelan authorities detected 1,288 new infections, which was the highest number of the pandemic up to that moment, exceeding August 13, 2020, day of the previous record. This Tuesday, the authorities detected 1,206 new cases.

On the other hand, The 13 deaths exceed those reported both on Monday and Tuesday, both with 12, a figure that marked the record until today, along with the past 13 August 2020, always according to official data.

In this way, Venezuela reaches 160,497 infections of the new coronavirus, of which 20,839 were detected during March, the month in which the Brazilian variant arrived in the country. Total, 1,602 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.