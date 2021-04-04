LOW RISK IN THE VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

With a cumulative incidence of around 30 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest in Spain, March closes with a 76% drop in deaths and 90% in infections compared to February. These are very encouraging data in the Valencian Community, which will have to see how they change after Easter.

However, the Valencian Community fulfills its third week at low risk (The contagion rate is just 30 cases) and it seems to be avoiding the dreaded fourth wave of the pandemic.

The data for March have been encouraging. Despite the fact that 459 people have died from the coronavirus (an average of 15 per day), this figure is 76% less than in February, and infections (6,904, with an average of 223 per day) were reduced by 90 % compared to the previous month, which was the one that registered the worst data of the entire pandemic.

Even with everything, the authorities do not trust. And the Valencian Government maintains, at least until April 12, practicallye the biggest restrictions in all of Spain.

Of the fifteen main municipalities of the Valencian Community, which for weeks were at the top of the contagion ranking – some of them, such as Alcoi, came to lead that table with an AI of more than 2,400 -, there are all, except Torrent ( medium risk with 58 cases) at low risk: Valencia (39); Alicante (21), Castellón (28), Elche (26), Benidorm (18), Elda (42), Torrevieja (11), Paterna (27), Sagunt (39), Vila-real (14), Gandia (20 ), Orihuela (28), Sant Vicent del Raspeig (20) or Alcoi (10).