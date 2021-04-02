STATE OF EXCEPTION IN EIGHT PROVINCES OF ECUADOR

The president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, declared this Thursday a state of exception due to public calamity due to the increase in infections in eight provinces of the country in order to reduce the spread of the virus and its effects on the public health system.

Ecuador added 1,633 new cases of coronavirus in the last day and accumulates 330,388 since there are records of the pandemic, while deaths from the disease are accounted for 16,87730 more compared to Wednesday, according to official data.

In recent weeks the country, where 17 million people reside, has been experiencing a peak of infections with averages that exceed a thousand, and the Andean province of Pichincha, whose capital is Quito, is the one with the highest incidence with 115,042 accumulated cases, followed by the coastal Guayas (Guayaquil), with 42,838.

The targeted state of exception lasts for 30 days and It is adopted after the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) recommended this Thursday measures to curb infections in light of the saturation in hospital capacity.