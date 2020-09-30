CASES CONFIRMED IN SPAIN AS OF SEPTEMBER 29

Below we share the total of cases registered in Spain and their distribution by Autonomous Communities since the first was registered, that of a German patient in La Gomera (Canary Islands), on February 1, 2020:

– Catalonia: 138,652 (5,835 deaths)

– Madrid: 227,158 (9,246 deaths)

– Castilla y León: 46,459 (3,020 deceased)

– Castilla-La Mancha: 41,527 (3,135 deaths)

– Basque Country: 43,668 (1,848 deceased)

– Andalusia: 59,873 (1,780 deaths)

– Valencian Community: 39,171 (1,587 deaths)

– Aragon: 35,849 (1,360 deceased)

– Galicia: 21,017 (733 deaths)

– Navarra: 17,575 (569 deceased)

– La Rioja: 8,335 (413 deaths)

– Extremadura: 10,357 (570 deaths)

– Canary Islands: 13,243 (232 deaths)

– Asturias: 5,268 (344 deaths)

– Cantabria: 6,700 (234 deaths)

– Balearic Islands: 13,619 (289 deaths)

– Murcia: 18,273 (202 deaths)

– Ceuta: 569 (10 deaths)

– Melilla: 953 (4 deaths)

Partial and total figures:

– Cases confirmed in the last 24 hours: 2,425

– Total cases confirmed by PCR: 748,266

– Deaths in the last 7 days: 359

– Accumulated deceased: 31,411