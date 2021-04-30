BRAZIL: 3,001 DEATH AND MORE THAN 69 THOUSAND NEW CASES IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

Brazil has exceeded this Thursday the 400,000 deaths by coronavirus after lamenting another 3,001 deaths in the last day, a new threshold exceeded by the country that faces a critical situation due to the pandemic. With 14,590,678 accumulated cases, 69,389 confirmed in the last 24 hours, The country has reached 401,186 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest balance of the Ministry of Health.

In this sense, the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS) has regretted that It took only 36 days for 100,000 more deaths to be counted in the country.

So far, the country has applied 46.3 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 31.2 million people who have received at least the first dose and 15.1 million who have already acquired the complete scheme, according to data from the media consortium that analyzes the pandemic on a daily basis.

Law to release patents

In addition, in the context of a pandemic, the Brazilian Senate approved a bill on Thursday that allows the temporary interruption of patents for vaccines, drugs and coronavirus tests while the health crisis continues. In this way, patent holders must provide the government with the information necessary to manufacture products to combat COVID-19, With the aim of facilitating its production in national territory, it collects UOL.