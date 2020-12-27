GLOBAL DATA: MORE THAN 80 MILLION CASES IN THE WORLD

The number of coronavirus cases in the world already exceeds 80 million, according to the count of John Hopkins University, which brings to more than 1.7 the number of deaths.

According to the calculation that appears on the website of that independent university, the total number of infected is 80,351,598, with the United States leading with 18,982,634, followed by India with 10,187,850, Brazil with 7,465,806, Russia with 2,992,123 and France with 2,607,688.

As to Latin America, in the eighth place in the ranking appears Colombia, with 1,584,903 cases, in the ninth Argentina with 1,578,267 and in the tenth Mexico with 1,377,217.

He number of deaths worldwide reached 1,757,657, with the United States leading (331,909), Brazil (190,795), India (147,622), Mexico (122,026) and Italy (71,620).

The European countries With the highest mortality, in addition to Italy, which ranks fifth globally, the United Kingdom appears in sixth (70,513), France in seventh (62,694), Russia in ninth (53,539) and Spain in 10th 49,824).