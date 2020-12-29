BOLSONARO: “I DID NOT MAKE ANY ERRORS”

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, has assured this Monday that he had not made any mistakes during his management of the pandemic, and, despite the fact that the coronavirus has left more than 191,500 deaths, has put back in doubt “all that dread” around the disease.

“With less than 40, almost nobody contracts it. Or if it contracts, it is asymptomatic. Why all this fear? Life has to go on. I made no mistake“, said Bolsonaro after participating for a few minutes in a charity football match, in which he had time to score a goal while he fell facedown to the ground.

Bolsonaro’s statements have been given while the Brazilian Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday 20,548 infections and 431 more deaths, which places the country as the third with the highest number of accumulated cases –7,504,833– and third in terms of deaths –191,570–.

Among the latest positives diagnosed is that of the vice president, Hamilton Mourao, who this Sunday became the fifteenth senior official in the Bolsonaro government to contract the disease and for whom the Brazilian president has already recommended taking chloroquine, an antimalarial drug whose effectiveness against coronavirus has not been demonstrated.

Bolsonaro, criticized in recent weeks for the still lack of a vaccination schedule, has justified the delay by explaining that The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) has not yet received any request for registration or emergency use from pharmaceutical companies.