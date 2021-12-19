Coronavirus In South Africa, the omicron transformation appears to cause mainly mild disease compared to the delta transformation

Only about one percent of those in need of hospital care appear to be exposed to a ventilator, compared to as many as nine percent of those in need of hospitalization in some weeks during a wave caused by a delta transformation.

In South Africa only 1.7 percent of people diagnosed with coronavirus infection are hospitalized in the second week of the fourth wave of the disease caused by the omicron transformation.

In the second week of a wave of disease caused by a delta transformation in the country in the summer, 19 per cent of people diagnosed with the infection were hospitalized, South African Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said at a news conference on Friday.

South African Minister of Health Joe Phaahla.

Health authorities presented at the press conference evidence that the omicron transformation may be on average a milder disease than previous transformations.

At the same time, it was reported that the daily rate of new infections in the Gauteng region already seems to have peaked. The Gauteng region is the most populous in South Africa. The proportion of positive results among those tested had dropped to 28.8 per cent in the figures reported on Saturday, up from around 40 per cent 1.5 weeks ago.

However, infections were detected in an average of more than 20,000 a day last week. At the same time, about 4,400 infections per day were detected in the delta wave.

On Friday There were about 7,600 people in South African hospitals due to the coronavirus. This is about 40 percent of the peaks in the country’s second and third waves of disease.

The number of patients in need of supplemental oxygen has also recently been only about a third, at most half of what it was during the wave caused by the delta transformation. Relative proportions have also fallen into the pipeline in a couple of weeks. Only about one percent of those in need of hospital treatment appear to be exposed to a ventilator, compared to as many as nine percent of those in need of hospitalization in some weeks during the delta wave.

And while excess mortality was at a significant increase at this point in previous waves of disease, it has not risen at all during the wave of self-inflicted disease in South Africa.

“We really only see a very small increase in the number of deaths,” said the head of health control at the South African National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Michelle Groome at the press conference.

According to Groome, it seems that vaccines offer quite good protection against a serious disease.

Waasila Jassat, another health authority in the institute, estimates that since mid – November, more than half of all coronavirus – related deaths in hospitals were due to other illnesses or deaths in the elderly. In addition, a fairly large proportion of those who died were in hospital for other reasons and also died of other causes, Jassat said.

Vaccination data for the dead are incomplete, according to Jassat, but based on the patients’ own data, it appears that 93 percent of those who died by mid-November were either unvaccinated or only vaccinated once.

Minister of Health According to Phaahla, the omicron variant may be less dangerous than the delta variant, but the increase in vaccination coverage and the immunity created by the previously infected disease in a large part of the population will also significantly affect the country’s fourth wave of coronavirus. More than 70 percent of the country’s population has antibodies to the coronavirus, the press conference said.

“That’s why we see a mild illness,” Phaahla said.

In South Africa, 44 percent of the adult population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. More than 60 percent of people over the age of 50 have been vaccinated.