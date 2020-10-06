With only 145 cases of coronavirus and no deaths since the start of the pandemic, Seychelles is the best student in Africa.

The last case of coronavirus recorded in Seychelles (link in English) dates back to September 22. A 71-year-old man arriving from India has tested positive. He was immediately put in isolation. In total, the Indian Ocean archipelago has 145 cases of Covid-19.

As of 04 October 2020: + 1,500,000 cases of # COVID19 in Africa – with + 1,200,000 associated healings and 36,000 deaths reported. View the figures by country on the WHO COVID-19 dashboard for the Africa Region: https://t.co/RrZqWrEUFm pic.twitter.com/UwFNfu5eCA – WHO Africa (@OMS_Afrique) October 4, 2020

Seychelles closed its borders in March to prevent the virus from spreading, depriving itself of income linked to the tourism industry. A paradise for luxury tourism, the country welcomed in 2018 more than 360,000 visitors, mostly Europeans, i.e. twice as many as ten years previously, and nearly four times its population (95 000 inhabitants). Hundreds of Seychellois working in the tourism sector are now unemployed and the Seychellois rupee has lost more than 40% of its value against major foreign currencies.

The country experienced its great fright last June. Seventy African sailors, who had just arrived in Seychelles to embark on Spanish tuna vessels, had tested positive for Covid-19. Originally from Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Burkina Faso, Senegal and Ghana, these 70 people were part of a group of 200 sailors who arrived in Mahé, the country’s main island, to replace the crews who had just spent six months at sea fishing for tuna. Deprived of tourist income, the archipelago turned to fishing, its second main sector of economic activity, by accepting the rotation of crews, to obtain foreign currency.