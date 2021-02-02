The Emergency Operational Committee (COE) of Salta approved this Monday, through resolution 2 of 2021, the suggested protocol for the reopening of cinemas and movie complexes of the Argentine Republic, prepared by the Ministry of Culture of the Nation.

The resolution of the Salta COE was published in the Provincial Official Gazette, and establishes in subsection k of the third article the approval of the “suggested protocol for the reopening of cinemas and film complexes in the Argentine Republic.”

The validity of the standard, which also provides for the continuity of social, preventive and mandatory distancing (dispo) in Salta and the limitation to the circulation of people in the Salta territory between 2 and 6 in the morning, runs between February 1 and 28.

“Approve the suggested Protocol for the reopening of cinemas and film complexes in the Argentine Republic, which as an annex is part of this document, and may be capable of being adapted for implementation according to the dynamics of the epidemiological situation”, determines resolution number 2 2021, from the provincial COE.

The protocol, prepared by the Ministry of Culture of the Nation, through the Secretariat of Cultural Development and the Superintendency of Work Risks, establishes preventive measures within movie theaters, within the framework of the health emergency stipulated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Among these measures, stand out the capacity, schedules, functions, hygiene measures within the rooms, the establishment of social bubbles of recreation, the demarcations, the sanitary control zones and the guidelines for internal personnel.

The resolution, which maintains the rest of the regulations in force in Salta even due to the coronavirus, was signed by the president of the COE, the Minister of Public Health, Juan José Esteban; and the Secretary General of the Interior, Matías Posadas.

According to the protocol, it is established that movie theaters must disinfected with a special solution that ensures the elimination of the coronavirus after each function, so there must be enough time between them for the sanitization to take place.

The document also establishes the creation of “social bubbles of recreation”, defining them as shared spaces of proximity between people who attend the establishment together and who should not integrate -during the same event- another “social bubble of recreation”.

These spaces they cannot be more than 6 people and they will be made up of adjoining seats. The distance between occupied seats should be at least 1.5 meters to 2 meters.

Regarding the use of the chinstrap, it will be mandatory and can only be removed to ingest food or drinks, and must be replaced later.