To relieve the laboratories and set up massive screening for Covid-19, barnums are multiplying, as in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, in the Paris region, where the objective is to test 3,000 employees in companies.

While France passes the symbolic bar of one million Covid-19 tests per week, the barnums are multiplying to relieve the laboratories. This is the case in the Paris region where the community of communes of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines has joined forces with the Regional Health Agency and the Paris Hospitals to be able to test up to 3,000 people in three days, mainly employees of surrounding companies.

Four white tents have been set up in the middle of the track at the Vélodrome de Montigny-le-Bretonneux. About ten tables have been set up. Visitors are first interviewed there by employees of the Regional Health Agency. Michel is 64 years old, he transports autistic children. His boss asked the whole team to go get tested. After a preliminary interview, Michel is welcomed in a tent by a medical student, protected from head to toe by a gown. “I’ll ask you to put your head back”, she asks, before performing the test.

This is the first time that an operation of this magnitude has been carried out in the Yvelines. Marion Cinalli represents the ARS. The goal: to target companies. “In business, there are a lot of clusters, so the idea is really to come and see, to allow businesses to be reassured, she explains.

It is also for employees who cannot always have the time to get tested or who do not have the means to make an appointment, because we know that the laboratory offer is complicated.Marion Cinallito franceinfo

Two lines have been set up: a first “for the symptomatic or those who have prescriptions”, and a second “for people who come because it’s back to school, they come back from vacation and want to know.”

It was the practicality that attracted Lucille. She works at the Yvelines departmental council. “There is no waiting, we can park very easily, I got back without any problem, she assures. Of course, when you have symptoms, you have to go, but there are a lot of asymptomatics. I’m 27 years old, I’m in the asymptomatic age group, so don’t hesitate. “ Results are available within 24 to 48 hours.