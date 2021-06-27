Moscow recorded its deadliest day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic with 144 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the authorities continue to be concerned about citizen skepticism regarding vaccines that could curb infections in Russia.

At the national level, 20,538 new cases and 599 deaths were registeredreported the AFP news agency.

With just 21.2 million inhabitants with at least one dose On a population of 146 million, according to figures from the Gogov website, which aggregates data provided by the regions and the media, the Delta variant, initially detected in India, is causing the third wave that has hit Russia since mid-June, the sixth country with the most deaths after the United States, Brazil, India, Mexico and Peru.

The effects of this variant, especially contagious among unimmunized people, they redouble the efforts of the authorities to convince its citizens to get vaccinated.

“To stop the pandemic, one thing is needed: rapid and large-scale vaccinations. No one has invented another solution, “said Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianin.

Faced with this rebound, Moscow reintroduced restrictions such as telecommuting mandatory, the creation of a health pass to go to restaurants or the imposition of vaccines in the service sector, but it does not yet consider a strict confinement.

According to Sobianin, almost 2,000 people are hospitalized daily due to Covid-19 and of the 20,000 beds available, 14,000 are currently occupied.

“Its alot”said in a television interview the mayor, who has been insisting for weeks on the need to be vaccinated to stop the pandemic.

The pandemic already leaves 3,919,801 dead in the world and almost 181 million infected, although vaccination campaigns are reducing the number of infections, especially in developed countries such as the United States and those of the European Union, which are lifting restrictions.

This improvement is threatened by the expansion of the Delta variant, considered the most contagious of those detected so far and present in at least 85 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has recorded more than 5.4 million infected and 133,282 deaths, the highest figure in Europe, according to the official balance.

