MOSCOW. In Russia, 17,906 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last 24 hours: the maximum of infections ascertained in a single day since last January 31st. This was reported by the national anticoronavirus operations center taken over by Tass. In Moscow alone, 9,120 infections have been ascertained, the maximum so far in the capital since the beginning of the epidemic.

Alarm also in China

Meanwhile, the Chinese airport of Shenzen has canceled hundreds of flights and strengthened checks on arrivals, after a restaurant employee tested positive with the Delta (so-called Indian) variant. To enter the airport you now need a negative virus test done in the last 48 hours, the management explained on their WeChat account. The city’s health authorities have specified that a 21-year-old waitress from an airport restaurant contracted the virus. The positivity to the fearsome new variant was discovered during a routine check on airport staff. Shenzen, a Chinese city near Hong Kong, is home to some of the largest Asian tech companies, including Huawei and Tencent. On Friday, China recorded 30 new cases of Covid, 6 of which in the southern province of Guangdong, where Shenzen is located.