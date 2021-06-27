Carlos Morales

Puebla / 06.26.2021 20:41:18

Puebla recorded 29 new infections of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health (Ssa) of the federal government.

According to the daily technical statement of the federation, between Friday June 25 and Saturday 26 the entity added 6 deaths due to the coronavirus.

The above left an accumulated of 86 thousand 231 positive cases of the virus in fifteen months of pandemic, with a total of 12,326 deaths and fatality rate of 14.29 percent.

It should be noted that on the last day Puebla descended a step and was placed in the eighteenth position of more active cases of the virus statewide, 253, 7 less than on Friday.

Tlaxcala, one death in one day

Contrary to Puebla, Tlaxcala barely registered one death and 25 new coronavirus infections on the last day, according to the federal SSA.

To date, Tlaxcala has a cumulative 20,164 positive cases and 2,411 deaths from the virus, with a fatality rate of 11.95 percent.

mpl