Elvia garcia

Puebla / 06.15.2021 11:02:23





Puebla arrives at 86 thousand 675 accumulated cases confirmed covid-19, when adding from yesterday to today 28 new infections.

Regarding the number of deaths from coronavirus, in 72 hours five deaths were recorded, so the accumulated is 12 thousand 586 deaths.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Health, Jose Antonio Garcia Martinez, who pointed out that so far 145 thousand 30 samples have been carried out.

At an online press conference, the state official added that they have 78 active cases of covid-19 distributed in the 14 municipalities.

In addition to 157 hospitalized people, of which 29 require mechanical ventilator care.

On the other hand, the person in charge of health indicated that today the vaccination stage began to prevent covid-19 in people between 40 and 49 years old, pregnant women and residents between 50 and 59 years old and over in nine municipalities in the conurbation of the state; in addition to Amozoc, Atlixco and Izúcar de Matamoros.

He detailed that there are 62 vaccination points, at the same time as asking the people of Puebla to respect the schedules, the dates and respect the healthy distance.

mpl