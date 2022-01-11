Coronavirus In Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland, we want children’s hobbies to continue – STM’s guidance letter also emphasizes the importance of restrictions on children

The STM instructs the communicable disease authorities to assess and introduce restrictions on the hobbies of children and young people as well.

Social- and the Ministry of Health (STM) has sent its regions a letter of guidance on tightening corona restrictions. In its letter, the ministry emphasizes the priority of restrictions on children and young people.

The new recommendations decided by the government were announced by the Minister of Family and Basic Services on Friday Krista Kiuru (sd). He said at the time that areas throughout Finland would be directed to introduce all space restrictions and should also cover the recreational activities of children and young people.

However, in a recent guidance letter, the wording of the STM is more lenient than this.

“Due to the severity of the epidemic situation, the communicable disease authorities are instructed and recommended to assess and, in accordance with the assessment, also introduce the above-mentioned restrictions on the recreational activities of children and young people indoors. However, the evaluation is asked to take into account that restrictions on children and young people should always take precedence, ”the guidance letter states.

Last but not least have also been cited by regional experts who have commented on the continuation of children’s hobbies during the early part of the week.

For example, the pandemic groups in Pirkanmaa and Southwest Finland announced on Tuesday that they recommend continuing activities for children and young people. However, the Pirkanmaa group does not recommend sports activities during January, and small groups should work in the hobbies.

The pandemic group in the metropolitan area was also on the same line earlier on Tuesday.

However, there has been no consensus. At least in Southern Ostrobothnia, experts have also recommended stopping group activities for children and young people.

Ministerial word choices have tightened compared to the previous cover letter it sent to the regions in early January.

“Decision-making and decision-making must take into account the principle of the best interests of the child, so that measures to prevent infections are targeted primarily at adults and have the least possible adverse effect on children,” the guidance letter stated on 3 January.

“At the same time, it must be borne in mind that the principle also obliges active protection measures to prevent and control the harm caused to children by the epidemic.”