The Minister of Health of Peru, Pilar Mazzetti, has warned this Wednesday that the second wave of coronavirus that the country is currently going through is showing “more aggressive behavior” than the previous.

“This second wave finds us in different circumstances. To begin with, we are seeing that the increase is rapid in cases; that somewhat younger people are being infected,” he explained at a press conference.

Peru has so far registered 1,113,970 accumulated cases, 3,404 in the last 24 hours.

The death toll, on the other hand, rose to 40,272 with the 165 of this Wednesday. The health authorities have also reported 1,028,120 medical discharges.

Mazzetti said that the virulence of this new wave is proven, for example, in “some changes in clinical pictures”, since previously “it was not usual to see digestive symptoms and now it is. We see that there are patients who have diarrhea,” he explained.

The minister communicated that intensive care units are being occupied more quickly. The last part of the Health portfolio reflects that 11,384 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, of which 1,931 need assisted ventilation.

Mazzetti pointed out that the greatest virulence presented by the disease in recent weeks may be due to the presence of the new strains that have been identified, one of which, he confirmed, is already in Peru.

“In our country we have at least one of them. It is very likely that, in the weeks that follow, we will see that we have more cases than we had in the first wave, as is happening in the countries of Europe, North America , Latin America and even Asia, “he said.