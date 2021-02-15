The Foreign Minister of Peru, Elizabeth Astete, resigned this Sunday after being involved in the vaccine scandal against the coronavirus that were applied to political leaders before the immunization campaign began.

“I have presented to the President of the Republic my letter of resignation from the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs,” Astete said in a statement posted on his Twitter account, in which he stated that it was a “grave mistake” to have been vaccinated on the 22nd January and will not receive the second dose.

President Francisco Sagasti announced shortly after that he had accepted the resignation of the head of Peruvian diplomacy, who follows the resignation of the Minister of Health, Pilar Mazzetti, last Friday.

Martín Vizcarra, former president of Peru, was secretly vaccinated before being dismissed, according to Peruvian media.

“I feel indignant and furious about this situation that endangers the efforts of many Peruvians,” the president later told the América Televisión channel about the early vaccination of officials.

The political storm unleashed on Thursday when a Lima newspaper published that then-president Martín Vizcarra had been vaccinated in October, weeks before he was removed by Congress in a blitzkrieg impeachment.

The revelation sparked a wave of congressional criticism of the government, which led to the resignation of Mazzetti, who was Vizcarra’s Health Minister and who continued in the post with Sagasti.

Peruvian media said that the national prosecutor, Zoraida Ávalos, opened a “preliminary investigation” against Vizcarra and others “who are responsible” for this vaccination of senior officials.

Although in other countries presidents and officials have been vaccinated in public to set an example for the population, in the Peruvian case the criticism is directed at members of the government received the doses without notifying it and when the campaign had not yet started formal vaccination.

“It is not possible that in the midst of a crisis a public position is used for personal gain. Investigation and punishment of those responsible is urgently needed,” declared the official president of Congress Mirtha Vásquez, to América Televión.

Sagasti, 76, was vaccinated in public on Tuesday, the first day of immunization for health workers.

There is still no date for the start of vaccination to the general population, as the country currently only has one million doses of the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm.

After the revelation that he had been vaccinated, Vizcarra defended himself and said he volunteered for the clinical trial from Sinopharm, like thousands of other Peruvians.

But this Sunday the university in charge of the essay denied that the former president or his wife had been volunteers.

“Mr. Martín Vizcarra and Mrs. Maribel Díaz Cabello are not part of the group of 12,000 volunteers subject to research,” the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia said in a statement.

Peruvian media speculate that there may be several officials immunized in advance, as Sinopharm provided in addition to the trial doses, another 2,000 “courtesy shots” for the personnel in charge of the study and for members of the Peruvian government.

That speculation led to this Sunday the chief of staff, Violeta Bermúdez, and 12 other Sagasti ministers had to report that they had not been immunized.

“With transparency I declare under oath that I have not been vaccinated against covid-19,” tweeted the number two of the Peruvian government.

The scandal broke out while Peru faces the second wave of the pandemic, which quadrupled infections and deaths since December, and generated an acute shortage of medical oxygen.

Sagasti aims to vaccinate 10 million people before the end of his term in July, and announced that 48 million doses have already been contracted, of which only the first million have been received.

Peru accumulates 43,703 deaths by coronavirus, with 1.23 million confirmed cases Y 1.14 million people recovered. Its health system is saturated with 14,230 hospitalized.

