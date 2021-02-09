Ice cream carts to carry doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik It is the new proposal of the governor of the Peruvian region of Arequipa, Elmer Cáceres, the same one who last year advised to combat the coronavirus with llama meat and chlorine dioxide, a recipe without any scientific support.

During a videoconference with a group of businessmen who offer themselves as intermediaries to bring Sputnik to Peru, the governor of Arequipa assured that With ice cream carts, tricycles that walk through the streets keeping the product cold, they will be able to reach the most remote areas of Peruvian territory.

“Other vaccines need high technology, but with this vaccine we are simply going to have an accessible type of technology to be able to bring it to these areas,” said Cáceres, a great defender of Sputnik V even when it was still in the early stages of clinical trials.

“I have been the target of ridicule and criticism but we have persisted to show that the Russian vaccine is one of the best the world has today. Many scientists know it. Many countries have acquired it and Argentina and Mexico are already vaccinating with it,” he recalled the governor..

Peruvian workers receive batches of vaccines. The same ones that the governor of Arequipa wants to distribute in ice cream carts. Photo / Xinhua

The governor of the Arequipa region personally requested, in July last year, a batch of 100,000 doses of Sputnik for his region in a letter addressed to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. However, the Peruvian government reminded him that any transaction must be negotiated from state to state.

“From the beginning we are interested in acquiring the Russian vaccine, but we have always had the denial of the former president (Martín) Vizcarra (2018-2020), who told us that he was going to evaluate it and has lied to us. He has not acquired it,” he said. Cáceres.

“Let’s be very clear, the central government does not want to give permission but it is giving it to other companies,” he added, referring to the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, whose first 300,000 doses arrived in Peru on Sunday.

Streets of Peru with people wearing masks and finishing shopping. Photo / DPA

The bid of Arequipa with Lima

Cáceres admitted that he had agreed with other governors of the regions neighboring Arequipa, located in southern Peru, to pressure President Vizcarra to request the Russian vaccine.

“But they left me alone and now I see that they are back wanting to acquire this vaccine. There is no other way. This is political pressure. Peru cannot afford to lose the opportunity to buy Russian vaccines. We continue with the centralism of having to ask Papa Lima’s permission, “lamented the governor.

According to Cáceres, the batch offered by the intermediaries with whom he met is 20 million doses from the Russian laboratory in Gamaleya, producer of Sputnik V.

“We cannot lose them. We are going to be very clear so that the current president Francisco Sagasti can grant us permission, so that the brothers from Arequipa and also from the north, south and center of Peru can freely use Russian vaccines,” he added .

People line up to get oxygen in Lima, Peru. Peruvians are in a desperate race for oxygen. Photo / EFE

The Governor of Arequipa’s Proposals to Beat COVID-19



Cáceres is a continuous source of controversy, confrontations and a great speaker among Arequipans for ‘fake news’ and treatments against covid-19 that lack any scientific evidence.

In August 2020, during the worst moment of the first wave of infections in Peru, he advised as a treatment against the disease to eat llama meat and drink chlorine dioxide, a chemical compound similar to bleach, which is used as a disinfectant of industrial surfaces. and that it is not suitable for human consumption.