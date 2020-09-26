In a swimming pool in Hauts-de-Seine, the time has come for uncertainty as the strengthening of restrictive measures approaches, scheduled for Monday, September 28 to deal with the coronavirus epidemic. “We have heard that in Paris, it’s open. The 92 would be closed”, says the manager of the establishment. Indeed, only Paris leaves the swimming pools open to the public. After a fluctuation, suburban gymnasiums like those in Paris can now accommodate schools, extracurriculars, professionals, high-level athletes and minors who are members of a club.

In Paris and in the inner suburbs, the number of cultural, sporting and commercial events has risen to 1,000 people. Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited in public spaces. Another restriction: bars will have to close at 10 p.m. The sale and consumption of alcohol on public roads will be prohibited from 8 p.m. in the suburbs, 10 p.m. in Paris. These measures will enter into force by Monday for a period of fifteen days.

