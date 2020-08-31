Since the morning of Monday August 31, it is possible to screen for free in one of the tents set up in the four corners of the capital by the city of Paris.

We practice chain PCR tests, and the pace is steady.

“There are quite a few people and I think there will be even more this afternoon”, Comments a staff in charge of samples.

On arrival, there is only a questionnaire to fill out. The test, meanwhile, is free and without an appointment. A practical possibility, in a city where the delays sometimes reach several weeks to be tested in the laboratory. “I have symptoms and my doctor told me to get tested. But in the laboratories it is impossible to have a place before 15 days”, Illustrates a Parisian. However, most patients are asymptomatic and come first to be reassured.