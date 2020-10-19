In the corridors of the intensive care unit at Lariboisière hospital in Paris, half of the beds are already occupied by patients affected by Covid-19. Because the second wave is progressing inexorably in Île-de-France. The nursing staff say they are ready, despite the fatigue accumulated in recent months. “We have to manage this kind of very gradual influx of people, a tide of Covid-19 patients. The first time it was a sprint, now it’s going to be a long-distance race”, says Marie Gaidachoff, intensive care nurse. Because these patients, infected by the virus, rub shoulders with patients also in intensive care for other pathologies.

The nursing staff fear a rapid saturation of the intensive care units. “The difficulties that we will have in the coming weeks, knowing that we are inevitably told at one time or another that 100% of the beds in Île-de-France are being filled with Covid-19 patients, c ‘is’ what are we going to do with the other sick people? “asks Alexandre Mebazaa, head of the anesthesia-resuscitation department. Because this second wave comes at the worst time, just before winter, a period when hospitals are generally already almost saturated.

