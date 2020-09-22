Coronavirus In October, the regional government agencies will keep the public restrictions unchanged throughout Finland

Events for more than 50 people can be organized all over Finland, as long as safety intervals are taken care of. Municipalities can take local blackmail if the epidemic in the municipality worsens.

Mainland Finland the six regional administrations maintain the existing public restrictions. Even in October, events for more than 50 people can be arranged, as long as the safety instructions are adhered to.

The regional administrations of Southern Finland, Southwest Finland, Western and Inner Finland, Lapland, Eastern Finland and Northern Finland (Avit) made decisions on meeting restrictions on Tuesday.

Public events for more than 50 people can be held indoors and outdoors in October, although the number of new cases of coronavirus infection has increased.

Regional government agencies emphasize in their decisions the security of events.

According to the current safety instructions, there must be a safety distance of at least one meter between the participants and, especially in queuing situations, the safety intervals must be reminded. There must be an opportunity for hand cleaning at the event and participants must be instructed on hand hygiene.

In its bulletin, the Regional State Administrative Agency of Western and Inner Finland emphasizes the responsibility of municipalities if infections increase.

“The decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency directs the activities at the general level. If the communicable disease situation worsens suddenly, each municipality can impose stricter restrictions locally to combat the spread of the epidemic, ”the release says.

In Southern Finland According to Avi, the safety instructions cannot be waived, as there have been several mass exposures in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. In addition, the risk of infection is affected by the movement of people between areas. Larger events in particular are often reached from all over the country.

Restrictions will not be tightened in south-western Finland, although a large proportion of those affected in the hospital district of Southwest Finland are young adults. During September, 40 percent of those who fell ill were between the ages of 20 and 29.

Mass exposures have taken place, for example, at events at student subject organizations and in on-trade restaurants.

In Lapland does not intend to abandon the current restrictions, even though the epidemiological situation there is calm. According to Avi, a lot of tourists will arrive in the area next month, among other things during the school autumn holidays. The opening of internal borders will enable tourism and other traffic from Finland’s neighboring countries.

“The opening of internal borders is particularly important for both the Lapland and West Ostrobothnia hospital districts, as they have long land borders with Sweden and Norway,” Lapland’s avi justifies the restrictions.