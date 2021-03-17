The fact that the schools in North Rhine-Westphalia are not allowed to close again will now be fatal to Prime Minister and CDU leader Armin Laschet. Dortmund and Duisburg are sticking to their plans.

Dortmund / Düsseldorf – Despite the increasing number of corona cases across North Rhine-Westphalia, the Ruhr area cities of Duisburg and Dortmund are not allowed to close their schools. The municipalities had initiated corresponding projects, but the state of North Rhine-Westphalia stopped the plans. You again pointed out the modalities to be followed. That was done by a decree on Wednesday, said the State Chancellery in the evening.

Coronavirus in North Rhine-Westphalia: State is sticking to school openings

“School closings, embedded in an overall concept, can make a contribution to protection against infection on site, but must only be the last and not the first and only means of choice,” it said. All other measures in other areas of public life must have been examined beforehand.

As a justification, the NRW Minister of Health referred to the incidence number in the Ruhr area city, which is below the emergency braking value of 100. Also NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet * (CDU) recalled that in the debate about Corona requirements, all those involved had given priority to the opening of schools. In the evening, the state government partially gave in, but new school closings were only possible “as a last resort,” it said.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the number of cases has recently risen sharply, so that SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also called for measures.

Coronavirus management in NRW: Twitter users are calling for Laschet to resign

And for those who cannot imagine anything – 1 million more people live there than in Rhineland-Palatinate and twice as many as in Brandenburg.

If NRW is contaminated, we will pull you all along!#WirsindDortmund # Laschet resignation https://t.co/E3Z64ShSAR – Johann van de Bron (@Johann_v_d_Bron) March 17, 2021

But the population seems to disagree. In a survey by WDR, 86.7 percent of the participants said that they were in favor of the schools being closed again before Easter. Some people also vented their displeasure on Twitter. Using the hashtag #LaschetRuecktritt, users explain why they do not agree with the line of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. “It’s not a state failure, but human failure all along the line, what’s going on in #NRW,” writes one user.

“We have rapidly increasing infection levels * in children and adolescents! Protect our children in NRW – NOW! ”Is one of the demands. “When you get up and #LaschetRuecktritt trending, the number of new infections has increased by more than 30% and your children are being forced to school. What could actually happen worse than the Laschet becoming Chancellor? ”Writes a mother. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA