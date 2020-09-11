Many elderly people feared this scenario at a time of the rebound of the coronavirus pandemic: isolation from their loved ones. Their fear is unfortunately confirmed in Nice (Alpes-Maritimes). In this city, the nursing homes no longer welcome the families of residents, in an attempt to avoid any contamination, since Friday, September 11 in the morning. A woman who came to visit a resident found the door closed. Her throat is tied: “It’s very complicated for him and for us.“

An elderly person also had to leave the treats she brought to her sister at the reception of the nursing home. Yet she was keen on this visit: “It’s just to see her, to give her a kiss, so that she understands that I don’t forget her“, she testifies very moved. Restrictive measures which can however be explained for the journalist Saada Soubane because the number of patients has increased by 29% among 65/74 year olds and 44% among those over 75 years old.