Mexico reported this Thursday a new record of daily cases of coronavirus, with more than 16,400 new infections.

The authorities of the Ministry of Health reported that there were 16,468 new infected of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest number during the pandemic.

The previous maximum figure occurred on January 9 when 16,105 new infections were reported.

With the new data, the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic reached 1,588,369.

In addition, 999 new deaths were recorded, bringing the number of fatalities to 137,916.

Mexico registers the week with highest mortality throughout the pandemic, with an average of 983 deaths per day since last January 7.

The vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in Mexico began with health personnel. Photo EFE

The country remains as the fourth country in the world with the most deaths by the pandemic, behind the United States, Brazil and India and is the thirteenth country in the world in terms of number of infections, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the last seven days Mexico, of 128 million inhabitants, accumulated 6,885 deaths, with a record high of 1,314 on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Mexico, 3,999,407 patients have been studied with a 45% positivity rate, said the director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, at a press conference.

Among the patients studied there are 1,588,369 who had a positive for the viral infection, 1,993,222 with a negative result, and 417,816 who remain suspected cases.

“The epidemic curve in the last three months has had an undulating behavior that has fluctuated between 40 and 46% (of positivity),” said the official.

Row at a store to buy oxygen in Mexico City. The country is going through the week with the most deaths from Covid-19. Photo EFE

In addition, he highlighted that 1,185,621 patients are classified as recovered persons.

The projections of the Mexican authorities indicate that in the country there are 1,780,649 estimated cases and they indicated that 6% of them, corresponding to 103,528, are those that represent the active epidemic in the country, as they are patients who developed their symptoms in the last 14 days.

The states with the highest occupancy of general hospital beds are Mexico City (91%), the State of Mexico (84%) and Nuevo León (83%).

Regarding the total of deaths, it was pointed out that Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic in the country, alone accumulates 17.6% of all deaths nationwide.

At the conference, the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that in Mexico 329,983 people who are part of the medical staff have been vaccinated so far.

The vaccination plan in Mexico is expected to be extended until March 2022. Photo El Universal DPA

This Thursday, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted the increase in vaccines to health workers and entrusted the 436,800 doses of the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, which arrived last Tuesday, will be completed over the weekend, so that next week another similar amount will be received.

Mexico seeks to vaccinate its population with a plan that is already underway and that would culminate in March 2022, with an investment of 32,000 million pesos (about 1,600 million dollars).

In the first stage, it aims to vaccinate health personnel and in the second, about 15 million elderly people, until March of this year.

Mexico has agreements for 34.4 million doses from Pfizer, 77.4 million from the British AstraZeneca, 35 million from CanSino and 34.4 million from the Covax platform of the World Health Organization (WHO), it also analyzes the purchase of 24 million from Russia’s Sputnik V.

With information from EFE and AFP