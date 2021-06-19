The 30-34 year old population I know became the sector with more active infections and hospitalizations bycovid-19, in contrast to the people of the third age, population that has already been vaccinated for the most part.

Data from the Ministry of Health federal reveal that there are more of 250 thousand positive cases between the population between 30 and 34 years, while between the adults aged 60 to 64 there are less than 150 thousand active coronavirus infections.

In general terms, young people who have between 25 to 39 years are those with the highest number of active infections, which contrasts with the fall recorded among people who they are 60 years old and over.

The federal authorities of Health attribute these trends to what older adults have already been vaccinated, while the younger population will be immunized in the months that follow.

Meanwhile, the President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador recognized that in Mexico the rate of vaccination against the virus because it is also reduced the arrival of doses to the country due to availability, for what will be sought to reinforce the plan national immunization.

In the National Palace, López Obrador assured that despite the reduction in the arrival of biologicals, there are doses available; without However, they do not want to trust themselves, in order to avoid regrowth or a new wave of infections.

“The rate of arrival of vaccines has dropped, there is availability, but we can prove that they have arrived fewer vaccinations. That has brought us down the number of people vaccinated.

“Why is vaccination important? Because there may be a regrowth, a new wave of infections and we are not trusting ourselves, ”he said in the morning.

Mentioned that to reinforce the national vaccination plan, the Federal authorities will meet with immunization teams from the states.

He also indicated that a treatment program will be presented, with the medicines that have been shown to have an effect about the disease, to avoid that even conditions like the weather cause a regrowth.

“Yesterday we were talking about that that we cannot disassemble all the covid hospital network. That’s one, two: present program of treatments, now more knowledge of which drugs help.

“And three, continue with the vaccination, because the regrowth and increase in infections is related to the weather and we do not want to that the rainy season arrives, the winter ”, he commented.

Anticipate return

If the traffic light stays on green in Nuevo León, the return face-to-face to basic level classes could take place on or before August 30, said the governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón.

However, the president state reiterated that the current cycle school will be concluded online and beginning Monday teachers, staff, and parents will be able to be present in the schools of 25 municipalities to clear doubts on the subject.

Hours later, the Secretary of Federal health announced that the state will return to a yellow traffic light From next monday.





