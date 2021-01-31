On January 27, the SARS-CoV-2 E484K mutation was detected in Jalisco and the scientists indicated that it would be local and would have differences with the strains identified in Brazil and South Africa.

This new mutation has its own well-defined characteristics, as declared to local media by Natali Vega Magaña, head of the Laboratory for Diagnosis in Emerging and Re-emerging Diseases (LaDEER), of the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS) of the University of Guadalajara; place where the virus mutation was detected.

Magaña explained that of four patients examined, one had contact with a foreign person in Puerto Vallarta, where the contagion began. While the other examinees had no contact with people who traveled abroad.

The head of the LaDEER laboratory pointed out that, although the new strain has similarities with the variants found in Brazil and South Africa, this does not mean that they have been infected with those variants. In this way they continue investigating to finish confirming that it would be a variant completely generated in Mexico.

The new strain found in Jalisco would have similarities with that of Brazil and South Africa.

“We have to do more studies. What we can confirm is that we did detect the E484K mutation and this is an important finding, since it had not been reported in Mexico.. However, more in-depth studies such as sequencing are required, as well as the analysis of more positive samples to determine the prevalence of this mutation in Jalisco, ”said Vega Magaña.

For the LaDEER doctor the next few weeks will be very important to confirm or not the information about the new variant.

In addition, Vega Magaña remarked that the mutation of the virus is one of the most important since there is a change that can affect its union with the neutralizing antibodies generated by the human body.

“As this mutation is recent, there is a lack of more information and studies, we must be very careful and cautious with the information we have, because it is preliminary; but what has been reported is that this mutation may be related to a second infection. It is important not to be alarmed and take precautions, continue with the care hygiene, social distancing and correct use of the mask ”, said the doctor.

Health personnel disinfect an ambulance in Jalisco. Photo / AFP

Meanwhile, the rector of the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS) of the University of Guadalajara, José Francisco Muñoz Valle, said that this discovery was made in conjunction with the Genes2Life company, dedicated to the creation of supplies focused on diagnosis by molecular biology. This institution collaborated in the design of a molecular assay.

“We are working on sequencing protocols to be able to define if only the E484K mutation is found in the identified samples or if there are other mutations that can define a characteristic strain of the Mexican population,” said Muñoz Valle.

Yesterday the federal Ministry of Health estimated that in Mexico 1,857,230 people have been infected with coronavirus, while 158,074 have died from complications of this disease.

Between Friday 29 and Saturday, 15,337 new infections were registered, as well as 1,495 new deaths caused by COVID-19.