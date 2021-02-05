A reconfibornis lying at least three weeks to curb the Covid-19 epidemic has been decided for Mayotte. The cases are on the rise. For the local authorities, those responsible are migrants who have recently arrived by sea. Arrested and detained in centers penitentiaries, many of them are said to have contracted the virus.

On the shore, the border police track down illegal arrivals. Since the start of 2021, dozens of boats Fortune Comorians washed up on the coast of Mayotte. “They manage to sneak between fishermen, between boaters, which makes their detection complicated”, Explains Laurent Montigaud, section chief of the nautical brigade. The island attracts more and more migrantss from the African continent. The 101st French department, located in the middle of the Indian Ocean, is a gateway to the EU. In 2020, 20% of clandestine arrivals would have succeeded.