In need of staff, Marseille hospitals are recruiting urgently to strengthen teams in the face of a rebound in the coronavirus epidemic.

“We are reaching saturation which is important in our services”, was alarmed, Thursday September 17 on franceinfo, Professor Lionel Velly, resuscitator at the CHU de la Timone in Marseille. Faced with a new wave of patients with Covid-19, hospitals in Marseille are recruiting urgently to deal with the rebound of the epidemic. “There is a shortage of nursing staff because, unfortunately, it is very difficult to recruit nurses in our region” especially in intensive care. We need this staff to “open new beds”. “It’s clearly not the first wave tsunami, but it’s a rising tide”, he recalled.

Hospitals are therefore preparing to open new units with dedicated staff. About a hundred nurses have already been recruited, and a hundred more are still missing, along with doctors and laboratory technicians for the tests. The challenge is to continue to welcome all patients, Covid-19 and other pathologies, and not to deprogram operations.

In the intensive care unit of the North hospital in Marseille, the tension is also high. It is with a full suit that we pass the swinging doors of the Covid-19 unit. The pressure is negative, to prevent the virus from coming out. “It is a unit which is completely isolated from the rest of the hospital”, explains Laurent Papazian, who notably heads the Covid-19 unit. This unit has ten beds, seven of which are currently occupied. “Yesterday, we were at nine, there we are at seven because there were patients who left”, keep on going Laurent Papazian. A new patient arrives during the day, transferred from another intensive care unit.

We are holding on, but the situation is more and more worrying, with daily stress and constantly renewed.Jean, doctor in the intensive care unit of the North hospital in Marseilleto franceinfo

At this rate, a second Covid-19 unit will soon have to be opened in the hospital, but the arms are lacking. Unlike last spring, the other operations were not deprogrammed. It is therefore impossible to rely on caregivers from other services. “The nurses from other departments and the nurse anesthetists cannot come and help us. We are not able to open additional beds, at least in large numbers. That is why we are calling on external reinforcements “, summarizes the professor Laurent Papazian.

There needs to be one nurse for two patients in the Covid-19 units, and she must be well trained, insists Mélanie Fabre, who manages the teams of nurses in intensive care. “Not everyone can take care of resuscitation patients. They still have to immerse themselves in the intensive care environment, to work with patients who are very fragile. It requires a lot of technical and interpersonal skills. , anticipation, versatility, autonomy that cannot be acquired in a day “, she explains.

The report at the North Marseille hospital by Mathilde Vinceneux