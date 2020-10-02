Does the double standard theory apply to the government of Jean Castex, regarding restrictive measures related to Covid-19? Thursday 1er October evening, no new measure hit the capital while Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône) was imposed drastic measures on Saturday, September 26. Obviously, Marseille restaurateurs are gradually losing hope.

“We still hope but objectively, we do not expect anything very positive“, testifies Laurent Katz, manager of the restaurant Madame Jeanne. For the latter, the improvement observed in recent days in Marseille is in no way due to the closure of restaurants:”The influx of tourists in the summer has dried up for a month and I think that is due a lot to the decline in attendance in the city.“

