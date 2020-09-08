If the number of coronavirus patients has doubled in one week in Marseille, Professor François-René Pruvot stresses that this increase relates to “a base figure which was low”.

The number of people in intensive care due to the coronavirus is twice as high as last week, in Marseille. “It’s a bounce, it’s not a wave”, explained Tuesday, September 8 on franceinfo Professor François-René Pruvot, president of the National Conference of Presidents of the Medical Commission of the French CHU.

franceinfo: Can we talk about a rebound in the coronavirus epidemic?

Francois-René Pruvot : The Marseille situation is a warning signal. The Marseillais started a week earlier. It’s a bounce, it’s not a wave. When we say that the number has doubled, it is in relation to a base figure that was low. In Marseille, for example, they were at 7 or 8 Covid patients, they are now at 25. It is more than a doubling, but it does not reach the figures of the first wave.

Are these increases going to take place throughout France?

Yes, probably, it is the effect of concentration, returning from vacation, entering class and university.

Are the sanitary instructions ineffective?

The instructions are overwhelmed in festive, family situations. I think the young population has not realized the risk because they feel protected by their young age. There was a need to find each other. The concentrations linked to the start of the university year, the start of the school year and all of this goes beyond the barrier measures.

It is younger people who are affected. Is the age of people infected in recent weeks changing?

45% of positive patients are between 15 and 45 years old. This was not the case during the first wave when it was mainly older people, fragile people. You have to make people understand that they are responsible to others. We have to ask ourselves if we are really going to celebrate a birthday with the family when we will be 20 people, we must pay attention to the conditions of professional meetings, check that all the barrier measures are taken.