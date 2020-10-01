Is a drop in the epidemic being observed in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône)? For the second time since the start of the week, the situation in hospitals is improving. Wednesday September 30, 15 people from fewer are hospitalized compared to the day before and three are no longer in intensive care. “In the immediate future, it will not change much because it is necessary to remain vigilant. Now we are still less worried, we are not at all in the same situation as during the first Covid crisis around March-April”, assures Pr. Richard Nicollas, AP-HM crisis medical director (Public assistance-Marseille hospitals).



The incidence rate is also on the decline with initial data at 249 per 100,000 inhabitants, against 297 the previous week. Despite these numbers encouraging, restaurateurs and bistros must remain closed. “When the numbers go down, we welcome it. Maybe what Monsieur Véran announced is not that true “, says Frédéric Jeanjean, secretary general of the UMIH 13. Professionals in the sector continue to denounce this overly restrictive measure and its dramatic economic consequences in Marseille. The application for interim relief was rejected by the administrative court. Bars and restaurants will therefore remain closed until at least Monday, October 5.

